Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$64,979.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$64,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,616,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,976,192.38.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.34 per share, with a total value of C$61,682.50.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,960.50.

On Monday, June 1st, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$139,767.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.89 per share, with a total value of C$138,884.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

TOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

