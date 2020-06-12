Insider Buying: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Acquires 618 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDG traded up $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.97. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $172,680,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,348,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.77.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

