Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 14,990 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 494,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,696. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

