Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells 14,990 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CHD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 494,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,696. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
