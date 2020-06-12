Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Sells $62,800.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

