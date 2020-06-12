Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $96,106.50 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $96,106.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCRX stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,125.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut Pacira Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

