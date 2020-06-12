Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $111,284.66 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $111,284.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

