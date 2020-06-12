Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $111,284.66 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $111,284.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35.
Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.
About Pacira Biosciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.