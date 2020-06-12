Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Sells $39,982.79 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $39,982.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.53 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,411,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 333,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after acquiring an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

