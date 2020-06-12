Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells $40,724.07 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $40,724.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,073.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $90,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

