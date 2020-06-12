Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CFO Sells $216,600.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.46. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

