Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,291,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,009 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,554.31.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,261 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $6,293.73.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,889 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $4,940.19.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,525 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $3,711.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,897 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $7,051.68.

On Monday, May 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,600 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $4,082.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,964 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $5,708.16.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,712 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $6,607.36.

On Monday, April 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,600 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $2,672.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,641 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,642.01.

PRTH opened at $2.17 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southside Capital LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

