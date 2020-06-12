Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $37,400.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $38,292.36.

SVMK opened at $20.62 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SVMK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

