Insider Selling: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Sells $70,850.50 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

