Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $130,200.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

