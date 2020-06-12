Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $130,200.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00.
Shares of WWW opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WWW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.