InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 4,091,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,015. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.78% of InspireMD worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

