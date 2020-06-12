Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 88,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,421. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

