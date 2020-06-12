Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.