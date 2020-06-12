Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 46,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. 3,756,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,548,680. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.