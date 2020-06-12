Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.31. 158,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

