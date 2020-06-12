Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 46.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 883,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 87,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

