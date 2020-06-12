Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $248,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 719,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

