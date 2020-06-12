Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 297,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 424,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 174,176 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 147,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 13,028,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,699,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

