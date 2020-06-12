Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.58. 187,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

