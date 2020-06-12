Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 277,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,423. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $160.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

