Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,700 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $504,354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $175.83. The stock had a trading volume of 599,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.