Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 558,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,446,376. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

