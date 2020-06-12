Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.06. The stock had a trading volume of 760,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,526. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

