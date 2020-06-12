Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.40.

SPGI traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.08. 29,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.98 and its 200 day moving average is $281.12. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

