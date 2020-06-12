Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.82. 156,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

