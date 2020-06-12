Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.58. 1,938,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.