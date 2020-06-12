Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. 14,097,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.