Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earning Neutral News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has trended neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Intel's ranking:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $58.90. 14,457,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,475,252. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

