Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $41.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Cfra lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.09. 6,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.