Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)’s stock price traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10, 504,905 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 440,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

