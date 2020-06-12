InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the May 14th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.43. InterGroup has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.11% of InterGroup worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

