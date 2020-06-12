International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

