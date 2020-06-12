IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.52. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.74. 3,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.73. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

