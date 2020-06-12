iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Towercrest Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.08. 544,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

