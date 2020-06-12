iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. 628,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

