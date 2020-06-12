iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Lifted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 382,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,707,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. 380,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,709. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $136.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

