iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. 434,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,535. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.