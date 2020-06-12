iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 880,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $194.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

