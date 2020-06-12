iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,030,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $24,634,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 241,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 36,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,329. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

