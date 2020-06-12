iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,329. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

