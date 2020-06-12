iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $574,000.

IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.36. 44,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

