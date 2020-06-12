IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IT Tech Packaging currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $33.97 on Monday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.