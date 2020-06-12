James J. Marino Buys 8,305 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Director James J. Marino acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $24,831.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,984.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

