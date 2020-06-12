Jefferies Financial Group Increases Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Price Target to $11.00

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

CONN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 333,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Conn’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

