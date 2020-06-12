Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

