JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,830

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($22.65) to GBX 1,830 ($23.29) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 1,680 ($21.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($18.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.11) price target (down from GBX 1,680 ($21.38)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,695 ($21.57).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,668.80 ($21.24) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($11.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($26.45). The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,468.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,540.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

