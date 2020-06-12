Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 14th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,117. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

